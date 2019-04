TAIPING: Police detained two women and a man who were believed to have extorted a male victim at a coffee shop, here last Monday.

Taiping District Police Chief, ACP Osman Mamat said the suspects aged between 36 and 50 years old were detained at the coffee shop when the victim handed over RM6,000 to them at about 3.30pm.

He said a female suspect was detained for four days while another couple was remanded for two days and the case was investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

He said that on the same day at about 9.12am, the victim who was at home in Taman Sri Hijau here, had received a telephone call from a woman.

“The woman had told the victim that he needed to have RM15,000 to be given to the Taiping District CID Chief, DSP Leong Mun Choon as payment if he wanted to have his son released from the Taiping IPD lock-up,” he said in a statement today.

Osman said as the victim wanted his son to be released, he had to borrow money from a money lender (ah long).

“After collecting RM6,000, the victim had gone to meet with the police officer at the Taiping IPD and said that he could only get RM6,000 while he could not get the balance of RM9,000,” he said.

According to Osman, the police officer told the victim that he did not know about the matter and suspcted that his name was being used, after which the victim lodged a police report.

He said the victim’s son was being held in the police lock-up for three days from April 15 to 17 for being involved in a fight. — Bernama