Man under influence of alcohol detained for abusing cabin crew

PETALING JAYA: A man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was arrested for troubling and hurling profanities at a cabin crew member in a plane last night.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the 9.40pm incident took place on a plane which was en route to Subang from Langkawi.

“The incident started when the 23-year-old man was warned by the victim (a cabin crew) after he was found to have consumed a yellow liquid from a mineral water bottle. Based on the heavy alcohol odour, the flight attendent advised the suspect to stop consuming the drink but the man ignored her and continued to drink,“ he said when contacted here today.

Mohd Zani said when the plane was about to land at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport when the man started to disturb the flight attendant.

“The suspect then threw a bottle at the flight attendant but missed,” he added.

Mohd Zani added that when the plane was approaching the parking bay, the man then proceeded to spew vulgarities towards the flight attendant.

“As soon as the plane landed, the cabin crew leader called security personnel and they brought the man to the police station before a report was lodged,” he said.

Investigation found that the suspect from Ampang has a previous criminal record for theft, under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

Police seized a 500ml mineral water bottle containing alcohol, and the suspect’s flight ticket.