Man, who behaved suspiciously near Guan Eng, tests positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: The man who was arrested for behaving suspiciously at an event attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is being investigated for drug related offences, according to Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said the 23-year-old man from Puchong was being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.

“We detained him for acting suspiciously and also for uttering profanities towards Lim. He tested positive for ganja consumption,“ Mazlan said today.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night as Lim was leaving the closing ceremony of the 8TV Chinese New Year Grand Bazaar at KL Sports City in Bukit Jalil, here.

The man, clad in white religious attire, stood several metres from where Lim and his delegation were exiting the premises.

Policemen at the scene noticed him behaving suspiciously and asked him about what he was holding. They spotted his hand on his left hip and he appeared to be concealing something.

The man refused to answer and became hostile when asked, and was heard telling the police officer: “Benda aku” (my thing). He subsequently acted aggressively and yelled at the policeman.

The police, having failed to calm the suspect down, attempted to take him into custody. He was pinned down onto the ground before a crowd of onlookers.

As he was being taken away, the suspect began yelling incoherently.

He was then taken into a police kiosk for questioning, before being brought to a nearby station in a police cruiser for further investigation.