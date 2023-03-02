Man who threw bottle from balcony of building identified

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have identified the individual who threw an empty bottle from the balcony of a building towards moving traffic on a road and have launched a manhunt after his action went viral on social media.

Dang Wangi district police chief, ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the incident took place at a residential unit in Jalan Cendana, Kampung Baru here recently.

“The Criminal Investigation Division of the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) has identified the individual concerned and we are now tracking him down.

“The individual has committed an offence under Section 268 of the Penal Code for creating public nuisance,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Noor Dellhan however, said police have not received any report from any victims in relation to the incident.

Following this, he is appealing to public with information about the incident to contact the Dang Wangi IPD at 03-26002222 to assist investigations.

Yesterday, a 43-second video showing a man throwing an empty bottle towards the road went viral after it was uploaded by a Tiktok account holder known as @syrupboy. - Bernama