PETALING JAYA : A manager of a palm oil refinery and 10 others were arrested by police on Monday for investigations into the dumping of tonnes of pollutants into Sungai Kundang last week.

Selangor police chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the factory located at the Kundang Jaya industrial estate near Rawang was raided by by the Gombak CID at 3pm on Monday where the 66-year-old manager was held.

He said police also arrested two local men aged 36 and 46 and eight workers of the refinery, all Myanmar aged between 27 and 39.

Fadzil said police also seized several documents and equipment that were suspected to have been used to dump the pollutants.

He said the men were remanded yesterday (Tues) for seven days to assist in the investigations in the case.

It is learnt that the licensed refinery has been in business in the area for almost two decades.

Air Selangor had lodged a police report on discovering the pollution at Sungai Kundang last week.

On Oct 19, a 62-year-old company director, his 31-year-old son and six of their workers were arrested by police in connection with the dumping of scheduled waste in Sungai Gong, Rawang which led to a major water cut in the Klang Valley that affected over 1.2 million households a day earlier.

Police had said that odour of the effluents found at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants were traced to Sungai Gong and is suspected to have originated from a company that dealt in construction machinery.