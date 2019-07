KUALA LUMPUR: Prospective syarie lawyers will undergo six-months of mandatory chambering if the Bill for the Syarie Legal Professional (Federal Territories) Bill 2019 is approved.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa (pix) said that it was aimed at familiarising themselves with the substantive laws and procedures which must be complied with in the handling of a case.

‘’Chambering will help prospective lawyers who will be assisted by a senior syarie lawyer who has broad knowledge and experience in syariah laws,’’ he said when tabling the bill for second reading in Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

The bill was aimed at proposing professional syarie lawyer’s practises, behaviour and code of conduct other than setting up the Syarie Legal Profession Qualifying Board, Syariah Lawyers’ Body and the Federal Territories Syarie Lawyers Council.

Commenting further, Mujahid said the Administration of Islamic Laws (Federal Territories) Act 1993 which was in use today was limited and did not cover all aspects pertaining to the administration and regulation of the syarie lawyers profession.

‘’For example, the methods of the syarie lawyers do not have provisions on the need to do chamberings,’’ he said.

During the debate session, Nor Azrina Surip (PH-Merbok) said that the bill would raise the professional standard and quality of syarie lawyers, because they are governed and regulated more professionally.

‘’I am confident one more history will be created with the approval of the bill as it will change the landscape of the Islamic justice system,’’ she said.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) on his part suggested that the process of the syarie lawyer to become a civil lawyer be simplified because those with Bachelor degree in Syariah had formal basic education in civil legislation and the criminal code.

“What I want to raise is that it is quite easy for a civil lawyer to become a syarie lawyer, have a bachelor’s degree in law and then add a year in a Diploma in Sharia Law and Legal Practice, interview, and immediately can become a syarie lawyer.

“On the contrary, the Syarie lawyer is forced to do akin to a first degree again, add four years more despite having sat for a four-year sharia bachelor’s degree,“ he said.

The sitting resumes on Monday. — Bernama