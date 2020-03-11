Manjoi Health Clinic decontaminated over suspected Covid-19 patient

IPOH: The Perak Health Department carried out decontamination at Manjoi Health Clinic here after an individual alleging Covid-19 symptoms sought treatment at the clinic.

Perak Health director Dr Ding Lay Ming said the patient who has a history of visiting Japan from Feb 27 to March 8 had consulted a medical officer at the clinic this morning.

Following the visit, the clinic was closed at 11am for decontamination and reopened at 3.35pm.

“The patient complained of having fever without respiratory difficulties. But clinical examination on the patient found the body temperature was normal at 36 degrees Celcius,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Ding said the individual was later referred to an infection specialist at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital and was placed under house monitoring.

She said the medical officer and a nurse who examined the individual also took preventive measures to isolate themselves until the test result on the patient is out.

Earlier pictures of cleaning up the clinic went viral on social media today, triggering a panic among residents in the location. — Bernama