Mapim to hand over memorandum to PM on refugee issues

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) will hand over a memorandum to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin urging the government to address the issues of refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia, based on the Islamic approach.

Its president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid (pix) said the memorandum would be handed over to the prime minister next Monday.

“The memorandum, among others, contains how Malaysia, as an Islamic country, should manage refugees in the country according to the Quran.

“We also urge the authorities not to allow any attempt to instil hatred and mistreatment against the refugee,” he told a press conference, here today.

Mohd Azmi called on relevant agencies to issue a directive to help prevent any abuse against refugees and understand their plight.

Mohd Azmi also called on the government to hold a dialogue with religious groups to find the best way to address the refugee issue in Malaysia.

“Even though Malaysia has not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention, as a Muslim nation, it is our responsibility to help defend the rights of the oppressed.

“We need to speed up efforts to outlining a policy and formula as well as to forge international cooperation to find solutions to the issues,” he added. - Bernama