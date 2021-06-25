Maqis contributes three tonnes of frozen chicken to Melaka Zoo

MELAKA: The Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) contributed three tonnes of frozen chicken for animals in Melaka Zoo here, today.

Maqis in a statement said the frozen chicken from Thailand, worth RM27,270, were confiscated items that were forfeited from cases in May to June this year.

“All the chicken were seized from smuggling attempts from the neighbouring country to Malaysia through illegal bases on bank of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

“The chicken supplies were found not having documents such Maqis import permit, Veterinary Department Health Certificate and Halal Certificate,” according to the statement.

The meat supplies were handed over by Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah to Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council president Datuk Shadan Othman.

The department hoped the initiative would to help ease Melaka Zoo operation by providing food for animals there.

“We are committed in carrying out our social responsibility to help and contribute to those in need such as Melaka Zoo.

“Besides that Maqis is strictly enforcing the country’s law to ensure issues related to halal aspect, food security, disease control and risks of dangerous pest that can threaten the country’s agricultural and breeding industry, is contained and controlled at all entry points,” read the statement. — Bernama