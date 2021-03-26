Maqis seizes 1,160 kg of Australian fresh mutton without halal logo

SEPANG: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) seized 1,160 kilogrammes of fresh mutton imported from Australia worth RM56,614, which did not have the halal logo on the product packaging, last Wednesday.

Selangor Maqis acting director Zamri Hashim said the seizure was made following a check conducted at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Maqis Cargo inspection area at 11am.

“It is also found that the import of the meat did not adhere to the valid import permit conditions issued by Maqis,” he said in a statement today.

Zamri said failure to comply with the permit conditions was an offence under Section 15(10 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728) which carries a fine of not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six years or both, if convicted. — Bernama