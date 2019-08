PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Quarantine And Inspection Services (Maqis) Department in collaboration with the Customs Department seized 55kg of pork products in two separate incidents at the arrival hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA2).

Maqis in a statement said, on the first incident on July 28, a total of 20kg of pork sausages were seized by Maqis enforcement officers at the KLIA International arrival hall which was brought into the country from China by locals, about 6pm.

“Upon inspection, 20 packs of pork sausages were found in the passenger’s luggage,” it said.

Meanwhile, at 6am yesterday, 35kg of the same product, which was placed in three separate bags, was also brought in from China by a local resident, was seized at the KLIA 2 International arrival hall.

The statement said, the consignment had been seized by Maqis officials and would be disposed of in accordance with the prescribed procedures to prevent the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus which would have a negative impact if the virus entered the country.

Commenting further, Maqis said the government had issued a ban on bringing in or importing pork and pork products from countries affected by the ASF outbreak. Passengers were not allowed to carry these products either by land, air or sea routes.

Among products at a risk of transmitting the disease are live pigs, fresh pork, frozen pork, canned and processed pork products such as sausages and so on. — Bernama