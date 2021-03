SEPANG, March 4: Sixteen Musang King durians worth RM6,000, believed to be bound for Indonesia, were seized by the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last Tuesday.

Selangor MAQIS acting director Zamri Hashim said the king of fruits were seized during a routine inspection conducted at about 12.30pm.

The durians, weighing 56 kilogrammes and in four boxes, were brought by a local man who failed to produce the export permit and phytosanitary certificate for the fruits, believed to be sent to his employer in Indonesia,“ he said in a statement today.

He said action would be taken under Section 11 (2) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 for exporting agricultural product without a permit, which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to six years or both, against the offender.- Bernama