Marang Prison inmates to be transferred to satellite prison in Dungun

KUALA TERENGGANU: Half of the inmates at Marang Prison will be transferred to the satellite prison in Dungun starting July 1.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the transfer was aimed at reducing congestion at Marang Prison.

“After looking at the situation in Marang Prison, we realise that we need a bigger area.

“So, half of the inmates here will be transferred to the satellite prison in Dungun which has a bigger area to accommodate them and reduce the congestion at Marang Prison,” he told reporters after checking the compliance with standard operating procedures of Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan in Terengganu today.

Hamzah said the ministry also looked into the need to improve the infrastructure and facilities at the Marang Prison.

“Marang Prison is also in need of new quarters for its staff and officers. So, the Home Ministry has approved an allocation of RM4 million to upgrade 64 units or four blocks of quarters,” he said.

In another development, Hamzah said the ministry will also upgrade the Kemaman Maritime Zone jetty and the upgrading work is expected to be completed in 2022.

“The project will be implemented with two other projects involving an allocation of RM15.4 million,” he said. — Bernama