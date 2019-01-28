Maria Chin’s son in stable condition after surgery

PETALING JAYA: A son of Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah (pix), who was stabbed in a robbery attempt yesterday, is in stable condition following surgery.

In a brief message to theSun, Maria said the surgery was a success and he is currently under observation.

“He is out of danger. Surgery went well and he is now under observation. What a relief! Thank you for your concern. Much appreciated.” she said in the message.

Around 6pm yesterday, Maria’s son suffered a stab wound during an attempted robbery not far from his house at Taman Bukit Mayang Emas.

The 26-year-old student was jogging at about 6pm when he was attacked by a lone motorcyclist with a sharp object.

According to police, the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment soon after and was warded.

Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood when contacted by theSun said preliminary findings revealed that the victim was in the midst of exercising when the suspicious-looking biker rode up close to him.

He said the victim tried to get away from the motorcyclist but was set upon by the man.

Ku Mashariman said in the ensuing struggle, the victim was stabbed and the attacker escaped empty-handed.

He added the attacker spoke in Bahasa Malaysia and the victim was alone at the time.

“We believe it is an attempted robbery for now but our investigations are ongoing. We also urge witnesses to come forward and assist us with a description of the biker. We have launched a hunt for the attacker and alerted our personnel to be on the lookout for any suspicious-looking motorcyclist who fits the description we currently have gathered.

Investigations are ongoing and we will interview the victim for further clues.” he said, adding that police have classified the case as robbery,“