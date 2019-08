SEMPORNA: The Marine Police Force (PPM) yesterday arrested two Pala’u men for trying to smuggle out about 400 litres of petrol to a neighbouring country via the Ambo Ambo marine area, near here.

Sabah region 4 PPM commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the duo aged 35 and 25 were detained at 6.30pm after their boat was seen moving in a suspicious manner.

“On inspecting the boat, the Semporna Marine Intelligence Unit team found 12 jerry can containers of various sizes which were filled with petrol.”

Subsequently the suspects and seized items worth RM14,223.68 were taken to the Semporna PPM headquarters for further investigations.

“The two men could not produce any identification documents or permit from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs pertaining to the petrol,“ he said in a statement, here today. - Bernama