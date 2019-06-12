Maritime Malaysia drives away Indonesian boat in spirit of Aidilfitri

LUMUT: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) issued a warning before asking an Indonesian fisherman boat to leave after it had intruded into Malaysia waters at 10 nautical miles of south Pulau Jarak here this morning.

Perak Maritime director, Maritime Captain Wan Mat Wan Abdullah said the action to release the boat was made in the spirit of togetherness between Malaysia and Indonesia, besides, respecting Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive celebration.

“However, a warning has been issued to ensure that the act is not repeated,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Wan Mat, the KM Marlin, a training ship, had detected the boat while encroaching and trying to catch fish at the area before instructing it to return to Indonesia at 11.30am today.

“KM Marlin was on a routine patrol under Ops Pagar Laut at the Malaysia-Indonesia water boundary and intercepted the boat before driving it out of Malaysian waters. — Bernama