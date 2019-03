MIRI: A man and his wife were among 13 people detained for drug abuse in an operation by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) here and in Bekenu early today.

Miri AADK chief Mazlan Jikran said the married couple, aged 37 and 35 and both unemployed, as well as 11 others, all men, aged between 22 and 47, were arrested after they tested positive for drug.

He said the two and a half-hour operation, which ended at 3 am today, involved AADK and Rela personnel and covered areas such as Taman Tunku and Kampung Lembah Hijau here, and Kampung Tiris, Subak Keluru Tengah in Bekenu.

He said those arrested would be investigated under Section 3 of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, and upon conviction, would be sent for treatment and rehabilitation. — Bernama