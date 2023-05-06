Married couple among three suspects arrested for drug trafficking

IPOH: A married couple was among three suspects arrested by the police in connection with the seizure of more than 10 kilogrammes of drugs, comprising heroin and cannabis, in raids in Manjung and Kampar yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the couple, aged 28 and 29, were arrested at a house in Sitiawan, Manjung, where the police also confiscated drugs, believed to be heroin weighing 7.04kg and 3.05kg of cannabis.

He said the police also seized seven necklaces, six rings, four pairs of earrings and a nose ring, as well as a vehicle, all worth about RM72,332.

Both of them tested negative for drugs and had no previous record, he said in a statement today.

On the third suspect, Mohd Yusri said the 36-year-old man was arrested at a house in Desa Lawan Kuda, Kampar, after the police found 2.7 kg of powder, believed to be ecstasy, caffeine (1.67 kg); methampetamine (22gm), heroin (21gm); Erimin 5 pills(five grammes) and six grammes of ecstasy pills.

He said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and had 18 criminal records, including for drug-related offences.

All three suspects are on remand for week until June 10 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug trafficking.-Bernama