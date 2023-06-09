Married couple charged with trafficking 51kg of cannabis

SUNGAI PETANI: A married couple potentially face the gallows after being jointly charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today, with two counts of trafficking over 51 kilogrammes of cannabis last week.

Saiful Syamil Idris, 32, a forklift operator and his wife Nurul Wahida Mohd Adnan, 32, a housewife, merely nodded in understanding when the charges were read out to them before Magistrate M. Kalaiarasi.

According to the first charge, the couple had allegedly trafficked 768 grammes of cannabis at about 12:30 am at a house in Bandar Seri Astana here on Aug 28.

On the second charge, they are accused of trafficking 50.866 kilogrammes of cannabis on the same day, at the same time and location.

They were charged under Section 39(B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment for up to 30 years upon conviction.

The court set Dec 6 for case remention and the accused were not offered bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Preeya Singaravelu appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were unrepresented. - Bernama