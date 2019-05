KUALA LUMPUR: A married woman has been receiving lewd messages on her handphone after a business deal went awry.

These messages — from locals as well as foreigners — have been coming in through WhatsApp and video calls, said the victim Tiffany Ong, who is a manager.

“Some of the callers asked me about sexual services that I allegedly provided. Some even openly engaged in sexually inappropriate acts in the video calls,“ she said. The calls kept coming, some as early as 4am, despite the fact that she had not answered any one of them.

Ong, who related her predicament at a press conference hosted by the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department, said it began when her number was registered on the dating app called Skout without her knowledge. This happened after a business dispute.

Since then, she has been receiving 20 to 30 such calls daily.

Ong said she knew who had registered her number on the dating site and she has lodged a police report against him.

She said that at one point, she was harassed for over a month by a Filipino man who also sent her graphic pornographic images of himself.

“Unable to take this kind of mental torture, I went to the police who advised me to lure him by offering to meet him. We met at a restaurant at a shopping mall where he was arrested by police officers who were waiting for him,“ she said.

The man later pleaded guilty to a sexual harassment offence and has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong advised the perpetrator to remove Ong’s personal details from Skout as a police report had already been lodged against him.

Chong said the department dealt with four such cases stemming from business disputes last year.