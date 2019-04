SEREMBAN: Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya has condemned the the heinous bomb attacks targeting churches holding Easter services and hotels in Colombo last Sunday.

Marzuki said the government would continue its stance of denouncing all acts of terrorism resulting in the loss of human lives as well as damaging a country’s relations with others.

“In my opinion this incident has nothing to do with the shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15 and is not motivated as a revenge attack.

“We also know about the history of Sri Lanka where such events have occurred but not at the expense of so many lives being sacrificed,“ he told reporters after officiating the Asean Day 2019 programme here, today.

He said the Malaysian government was also ready to provide any necessary assistance to Sri Lanka.

“We stand with the Sri Lankan government to combat any crime and if Sri Lanka needs help, we will always provide assistance to them,“ he said.

Sri Lanka saw a series of coordinated suicide bombings at 8.30am local time on Sunday which was Easter Sunday. Kochikade Church, Katuwapitiya Church, Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo were attacked and also St Barnabas Church in Batticaloa. The death toll stands at 359 people. — Bernama