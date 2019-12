KUCHING: The Sarawak River Board (SRB) will carry out a massive enforcement operations at rivers and passenger terminals across the state.

In a statement today, State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said first phase operations would be held from Dec 21 to 24 while the second phase from Dec 31 to January 1.

He said the operation targeting at Zero Accidents will be held in conjunction with the Christmas celebration and the start of school session early next year.

“The enforcement on the passenger boats would ensure that the boats were not overloaded and have a valid River Transport Permit (RTP), as well as enforcing the ‘No Ticket, No Entry’ and ‘One Person, One Life Jacket’ policy.

“This is important to ensure the comfort and safety of passengers using the terminals and the water transport,” he said.

Lee said speed boat operators were reminded not to carry more than 12 passengers at one time and to ensure all passengers wore life jackets throughout the journey.

The statement added that legal action would be taken against boat operators who violated the rules and a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a jail term of up to 2 years could be imposed if found guilty. — Bernama