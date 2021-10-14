Master Plan will help transform workplace health and safety culture: MEF

PETALING JAYA: The Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025 (OSHMP25) would help drive the formation of a safe and healthy work culture in the private sector.

MEF President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman, in commenting on the OSHMP25 that was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently, said seven strategic thrusts the under the OSHMP25 would help increase the overall wellbeing of private sector employees in the post Covid-19 situation.

“The OSHMP25 initiative is timely as a way forward to improve the overall wellbeing of private sector employees because the greatest asset of employers is the health and safety of our employees,” he said in a statement.

Syed Hussain pointed out that safety is very important to employers as every year we lose about four per cent of the national GDP as a direct effect of safety and health neglect.

MEF, he said, is working closely with the Ministry of Human Resources at multiple platforms to ensure this agenda is brought to top priority.” -

“Safety is everyone’s business and not just the employers and the government, but all those in the working class must take this seriously.

“As the Covid-19 situation has become endemic through the vaccination programme, safety and health must be maintained at all costs.

“Safety and health at the workplace have now become more important as the spread of any illness have had links to workplaces,” he added.

Syed Hussain said MEF appreciaties that the prime minister emphasised on health and safety as part of his Keluarga Malaysia initiative.

“We also thank the Minister of Human Resources and the Majlis Negara Bagi Kesihatan dan Keselamatan Pekerjaan for their hard work to ensure the success of the OSHMP25,” he added.

Syed Hussain said the MEF has also briefed all employers on the need to beef up safety and health at the workplace as Malaysia begins to manage Covid-19 as an endemic situation.

“Employers through their respective safety and health committees have further added more resources in these areas and have intensified more training for their staff, and we also thank HRD Corp for accrediting more courses in these areas,” he said