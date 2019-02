KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the National Education Policy Study Committee and the National Education Advisory Council shows that the Ministry of Education under the leadership of Dr. Maszlee Malik (pix), is working to resolve educational issues in this country.

The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) Malaysia in a statement today said the two committees which work independently could give the ministry accurate and plausible input in making a policy decision.

“They are working towards solutions to problems which have existed for a long time and finding ways to create an atmosphere which is free of political influence, increase students’ marketability and at the same time create human values in students.

“He (Maszlee) had conducted several engagement sessions and NUTP is grateful as several initiatives have been implemented to solve problems within the ministry,“ the statement said.

According to the statement among problems that have been resolved were promotions not based on merit, infrastructure issues, entry of B40 students into boarding schools, irrelevant documentation among teachers and solutions to creating more realistic technical and vocational education training (TVET).

In addition, the ministry also focused on special education, made amendments to the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (UUCA) to give greater freedom to university students and ensured fair allocation regardless of race and religion. — Bernama