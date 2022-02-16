Maszlee tipped to be PH’s candidate for Johor MB

PETALING JAYA: Speculation is rife that former education minister Maszlee Malik (pix) would be Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for Johor mentri besar if the coalition wins the upcoming state polls.

This comes after PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the party’s candidates for the southern Johor zone on Monday.

Maszlee is Simpang Renggam MP. Anwar said Maszlee is the only MP from PKR contesting in the upcoming state election.

Besides Maszlee, other prominent PKR candidates named include S. Gopalakrishnan, who will be contesting in Tiram, and Johor Wanita PKR chief Napsiah Khamis, in Kempas.

Meanwhile, Johor PKR Youth secretary Fahruddin Moslim and Arthur Chiong, the new faces for PKR, will be contesting the Pasir Raja and Bukit Batu seats respectively.

Earlier, the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) announced its first candidate – 27-year-old Amira Aisya, who is the party’s secretary-general.

Citing education, security and economy to be the focus of her campaign, Amira will be contesting in Puteri Wangsa.

Meanwhile, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said the party will not follow other parties in announcing its candidates. “We have our own strategies. Umno and Barisan Nasional are not bound by the methods or approaches of other parties,” he said.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day with early voting on March 8. Nomination day is set for Feb 26.