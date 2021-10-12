Mat Sabu takes a dig against Speaker over Pandora Papers

KUALA LUMPUR: Mohamad Sabu (pix), or better known as Mat Sabu, had the opposition bench in stitches when he quipped that he does not have millions as he is just an MP.

“Hey Port Dickson don’t be jealous; we want to learn how to find money too,” Mohamad Sabu (PH-Kota Raja) said in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said this when Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson) again raised to debate the Pandora Papers after several of his earlier attempts failed.

In a playful manner, Mat Sabu said he too wanted to learn how to make that kind of money and proceeded to joke that Anwar is just being jealous of those politicians allegedly involved in the offshore havens.

“I saw there is a minister with RM900 million in the bank accounts and RM2 million as pocket money. I want to learn how to find this kind of money. Why is Port Dickson extremely jealous? We want to learn how to find these millions that are so easy for a minister. I don’t know how to,“ he said.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun stopped him midway and said that he had already explained his decision for rejecting Anwar’s motion because he failed to cite Rule 43 that would enable the Dewan Rakyat to evaluate his decision.

“I only allowed for Rule 43 just now and this rule is not meant for debate,“ Azhar said.

Anwar then agreed for the motion to be evaluated under Rule 43 and added that those who are allegedly using this process (to make money) will have their best lawyers ready.

“We wanted this motion under Rule 43 so that it gives space to be debated and for the government to give an assurance to all relevant agencies to open an investigation. We are not here to punish but not let the leaders take hundreds of millions while the rakyat is suffering,“ he said.

“The Dewan Rakyat Speaker has to cooperate for this matter to be debated,“ he said.