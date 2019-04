KUALA LUMPUR: The halal exhibition organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) has grown by leaps and bounds since its inception in 2004.

Matrade CEO Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) was first held in a tent near the Matrade building.

“It initially focused on the food and beverage industry but today it has expanded to included areas such as Islamic financial services, agriculture products, pharmaceutical and cosmetics, fashion and other products.

“After 16 years Mihas has become the world’s top halal trade fair with over 1,000 exhibitors from 44 countries this year. It also attracted visitors from 80 countries,“ he said.

Wan Latiff said Mihas 2019 attracted over 29,000 visitors and over RM1.6 billion of export value recorded.

He added that on top of that they also had 43 brand presentations and 60 product launches. He pointed out that Muslims worldwide spent US$2.13 trillion in 2017 and out of that US$270 billion was spent on “modest fashion”.

He said modest fashion, a Muslim way of dressing, was introduced for the first time this year at Mihas.

Wan Latiff pointed out that it is huge market and Malaysian designers were given a chance to showcase their work.

“Over 60% of the RM1.6 billion sales were made by local companies — big and small,“ he said.

He said Mihas is a springboard for local Small and Medium Enterprises to enter the halal market to start exporting their products as well as strengthening their footprint abroad.