PETALING JAYA: Youth-led organisation Monsters Among Us: Youth Advocates (MAU) has come up with a month-long campaign called “Sailing Safely with MAU” in conjunction with Safer Internet Day (SID) which is celebrated on Feb 9 every year.

“MAU will be running four programmes for SID namely ‘A Dialogue with Advocates’ on Instagram Live, Virtual Workshop on Online Safety for teenagers, Virtual Forum on Malaysia’s standing on online child protection and a Live Prototype Testing of Lapor Predator,” they said in a statement today.

MAU added that the main aim of this campaign is to launch Malaysia’s first automated chatbot that is used to retrieve reports on online child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“‘Sailing Safely with MAU’ is a campaign to cultivate a safer childhood for children while using the Internet. Children are constantly learning new things on the web everyday. Without the right precautions, it could be unsafe. This campaign is created not only to teach children that there could be danger online but to also equip them with the right tools to sail safely through the vast oceans of the Web.

“In April we will launch our youth-led initiative to build Malaysia’s first automated chatbot called Lapor Predator. The chatbot is envisioned to be accessible to everyone, especially children, to ease the traumatising and daunting process of reporting their cases to the authorities. It is currently in its prototype stage and we are welcoming everyone to test it on our official website to provide feedback in order for MAU to enhance it to its fullest potential,” they said.

MAU pointed out that this campaign is crucial as studies have shown that 83.2% of Internet users are children aged between five to 17 years.

“Covid-19 has caused children to be further stuck behind screens. This adds risks to their safety if they do not have proper knowledge to sail on the Internet. Having access to knowledge on internet safety is fundamental for our children in today’s age and we must act fast before the darker and insidious side of the Internet wins over our children, or more tragically, preys on our children,” the statement read.

To all hoping to join MAU’s events, you may visit their official Instagram page @monstersamongus_my for updates.

“We also would like to take this opportunity to invite youths out there to be a member of our society. Reach out to Kai Lee (+60 10-366 6193) or Adillah Zaki (+60 10-931 8672) if you would like to create impact together! #LetsLaporPredator together for a better Internet,” they said.

MAU is an organisation combating child sexual abuse through advocacy, education, and community involvement.