MAVCOM calls on affected consumers to submit complaints on flight rescheduling issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) has called on consumers affected by indiscriminate changes to flight schedules to lodge a complaint with their respective operating airlines to ensure that they receive proper care and reimbursements.

MAVCOM said the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC) requires airlines to resolve consumer complaints within 30 days of receipt of those complaints.

Its executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said consumers need to be well informed of their rights as air travellers and be made aware that airlines and other aviation service providers must resolve their complaints within 30 days as outlined in the MACPC.

“This timeline requirement also applies to various other aviation-related issues, including flight cancellations, mishandled baggage, and others,“ he said in a statement.

Saripuddin said since its inception in 2016, the commission has received and assisted more than 22,000 complaints and feedback from consumers.

MAVCOM “stands firm that consumer rights should continuously be upheld by airlines and is well underway with its investigation of flight schedule disruptions by all airlines over the the recent festive period,“ it said, adding that the outcome of the investigation will be made known and announced in due course.

In the past, MAVCOM had imposed penalties on airlines amounting to RM4.7 million for non- compliance with the MACPC.

Affected consumers who did not receive a response or are dissatisfied with the resolution provided by air service providers are encouraged to forward their complaints to MAVCOM via the FlySmart website at www.flysmart.my, or the FlySmart mobile app which can be downloaded for free via the Apple App Store of the Google Play Store.

The consumer hotline is also available at 1800-18-6966 for calls within Malaysia or +603-7651 2777 for calls outside of Malaysia. — Bernama