KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today set May 2 to hear the prosecution’s application to move Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case to the court where Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, is facing trial so that they can be jointly tried.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said today’s proceedings concerned the prosecution’s application to bring the case of Rosmah, 67, before High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

“The application was made before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah during case mention today and it will be heard by him.

“The transfer is sought because Rizal’s case is there (before judge Mohamed Zaini). Therefore, on the coming date, we (prosecution) will make an application for the case transfer. So on May 2, both sides will be making their submissions on the application before judge Collin,” he told reporters after the court proceedings today.

At today’s proceedings, Rosmah was represented by her lawyers Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader and Datuk Jagjit Singh.

On Nov 15 last year, Rosmah pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here to two charges, one of soliciting for a RM187.5 million bribe and another of accepting a RM1.5 million bribe in relation to a solar energy supply and installation project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak two years ago.

Rosmah was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, and is liable to be jailed up to 20 years or fined not less than five times the amount of bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction. — Bernama