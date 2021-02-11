May 3: Management of Najib’s RM27 million SRC case

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11: Another case involving Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak over SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds has been set for case management on May 3 at the High Court here.

For this case, the former prime minister is facing three money-laundering charges involving RM27 million of SRC funds.

His lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee said the defence had received part of the documents related to the trial from the prosecution.

“So far, the trial dates previously set by Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan on July 5 to 8; July 12-15 and July 26-29 are maintained,“ he told Bernama today.

On Feb 3, 2019 Najib pleaded not guilty to the three charges of money laundering whereby he is alleged to have received money totalling RM27 million, allegedly proceeds from unlawful activity, in three AmPrivate Banking accounts belonging to him.

Najib is alleged to have committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, on July 8, 2014, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million or jail not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

He was earlier charged in the Sessions Court but the case was transferred to the High Court on March 13, 2019 on an application by the prosecution.

On July 28, last year, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced Najib to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position, involving RM42 million of SRC funds.

Najib filed an appeal against the ruling and the Court of Appeal has set 12-day starting April 5 to hear the appeal.- Bernama