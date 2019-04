SINGAPORE: May 1 is marked as International Labour Day throughout the world to celebrate the working class and it is an annual public holiday in many countries including Malaysia.

However, it will not be a “rest day” for Malaysian cabinet ministers tomorrow as each of them have been tasked by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to prepare a paper on issues related to their respective ministries.

They have to take turns to present them to Mahathir from 2pm until an “indefinite” time in Putrajaya on May Day.

This was shared by Malaysian Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran (pix) during a “get together” session with the Malaysian diaspora here last night.

The Ipoh Barat Member of Parliament himself has to put off his plans to celebrate the “off-day” with his wife who will be coming down to Kuala Lumpur (from Ipoh).

“I’m also excited (to celebrate May Day). My wife also is coming to Kuala Lumpur. After that we (plan to) drive back to Ipoh. We will spend one or two days there and I will come back to Kuala Lumpur.

“He (Mahathir) decided last Wednesday like this. You all have the (May Day) rally and everything ... finish ... take two hours rest and (after that) all of you come to PM’s office.”

For his Ministry, Kula Segaran, who was here leading the Malaysian delegation to the Special Session of the Asean Labour Ministers and Singapore Conference on Future of Work, will prepare a paper on “job creation.”

“We ( Cabinet members) wanted to say that we don’t agree (about presenting the papers on May Day) but at his age he is so anxious to get things done. We were just looking at each other and said God tell me ... what is happening,” he said in jest.

But on a serious note, Kula Segaran described Mahathir as “one of the driving forces.”

“I was telling my officers ... in my opinion I think he works like three ministers together. Some times we always wonder. I think he cheated his age. I think he is only 60. Really industrious. I can’t believe that there is this kind of a man. So overwhelmed.” — Bernama