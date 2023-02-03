MB: Floods in Johor critical

SEGAMAT: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has described the floods that hit the state now as quite critical with more than 20,000 residents affected by the natural disaster.

He said all parties from the federal and state governments have joined hands to ensure that the people receive assistance as soon as possible.

“I hope the victims are patient and we pray that this flood will recede quickly in the near future, the weather today will improve in Segamat,“ he told reporters after visiting the flood victims at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Temenggong Abdul Rahman, here, today.

Onn Hafiz said the flood victims who were reported to be trapped earlier were also successfully rescued by security forces such as the Royal Malaysia Police, Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Civil Defence Force.

He added that in a crisis situation like this, all parties have displayed strong commitment, especially in providing food, tents and other necessities.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and the Tunku Makhota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who agreed to donate food aid and were concerned about the fate of the flood victims.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the number of flood victims has so far more than doubled to 25,213 people this morning involving all 10 districts.

Segamat is the worst affected district with 2,050 families transferred to 55 PPS, followed by Kluang with a total of 1,559 families in 39 PPS; Kota Tinggi with 769 families in 18 PPS; Johor Bahru has 607 families in 12 PPS and Pontian with 58 families in five PPS.

A Bernama survey in Segamat found that the water level has decreased but some roads are still impassable to light vehicles.

The rising and gushing water of the Segamat River which caught the attention of residents yesterday, saw several vehicles parked on the roadside along the entrance to Segamat town washed away. - Bernama