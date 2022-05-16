MB: RM8.8 mln to upgrade teachers’ rooms in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has allocated RM8.88 million to upgrade 1,775 teachers’ rooms in schools statewide as a sign of appreciation to teachers in the state said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the move was to ensure that 53,130 teachers have a comfortable and conducive place after completing the teaching and learning process in the classroom.

“To show an appreciation of the sacrifices of teachers in Johor, I am pleased to announce special assistance for teachers’ rooms statewide and I hope they will make the best use of this allocation.

“Every teacher’s room in schools – national-type Chinese and Tamil schools; religious schools; primary schools and secondary schools – in Johor will receive special assistance of RM5,000 to enliven their rooms and provide comfort to all teachers,” he told reporters after attending the Teachers’ Day celebration and Aidfilfitri gathering at the Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar here today.

Also present was the Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar principal Ahmad Shakir Jaafar.

At the event, Onn Hafiz also announced an allocation of RM200,000 to the Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar to upgrade the school’s hall facilities.

“This school is the oldest school in Johor, which was established in 1914 and has produced many prominent figures who have contributed to the country, especially to Johor, for that reason when the principal applied for our help, we approved an allocation,” he said.

In another development, in a post on his Facebook page, Onn Hafiz said he was appointed as the chairman of the Southeast Johor Development Authority (Kejora) by Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

“Alhamdulillah. This is a huge responsibility and trust in an effort to boost rural development for the sake of the Bangsa Johor. Insya-Allah, I will do the best I can,” he said. - Bernama