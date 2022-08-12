MB: Tioman win proves people accept BN-PH coalition in Pahang

ROMPIN: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Tioman state seat is clear proof that the people accept the BN-Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition government in Pahang.

Pahang BN chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the success also shows that the people can see the rationale behind the party’s decision to form a state government with PH following the 15th general election (GE15).

The GE15 results saw a hung Pahang State Assembly for the first time as no party obtained a simple majority of 22 seats to form the state government. BN had won 16 seats, one less than Perikatan Nasional (PN) while PH won eight.

Of course, the people can accept it, otherwise, how can we possibly win... I have explained several times that the state government had to be formed (between BN and PH) so that we can carry out our duties for the people.

“If this is not done, it will be a hung situation, the state government can’t be formed as it is the people who will lose out,” Wan Rosdy, who is Pahang Menteri Besar, told reporters when met at the Tioman constituency vote tallying centre at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here yesterday.

In the five-cornered contest, BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain retained the seat with a 573-vote majority after securing 8,080 votes, edging PN candidate Nor Idayu Hashim who obtained 7,507 votes.

Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly of PH, meanwhile, managed 784 votes, Osman A Bakar (Pejuang) 79 votes and Sulaiman Bakar (Independent) 58 votes.

The decision to cooperate with PH in Pahang, according to Wan Rosdy, is in line with the formation of the government at the Federal level, which he said will help the state government carry out its plans.

Wan Rosdy was also confident Mohd Johari would be a responsible elected representative for the Tioman constituents.

Mohd Johari, meanwhile, said his win as well as the cooperation with PH meant that the people want a government that can bring about political and economic stability in Pahang.

“I am also grateful to the Pahang BN chairman (Wan Rosdy) for helping out (in the election) and for establishing close cooperation for the sake of the people’s interests and stability,” he said.

Mohd Johari also thanked the BN and Umno leadership and machinery for their hard work and support.

The Tioman election was postponed following the death of PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, on polling day (Nov 19) from a suspected heart attack. - Bernama