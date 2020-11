BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Prai City Council (MBSP) has launched a new additional payment method known as e-Wallet Boost, making it the first local government to provide such an integrated service in Malaysia.

MBSP mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud said Seberang Perai residents can use the Boost app, an e-wallet app developed by Axiata Digital, to make payments for three categories, assessment tax, stall and complex rentals, as well as parking ticket compounds in three easy steps.

“Payments using e-Wallet Boost are not only efficient and easy, but also safe because the transfer transaction is online and in real-time,” he said during the launch of the e-Wallet Boost @ MBSP by Penang Local Government, Housing, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh.

Rozali said users of the Boost app could also set reminders to pay their bills using the app, adding that they could also keep records of their bills for easy access.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said the state government has invited 17 banking institutions and non-bank e-money issuers, including Boost, to migrate e-payments at all public markets throughout Penang.

“MBSP has made a wise move through the cooperation with Boost for the payment process of MBSP assessment tax, parking compounds and stall rentals. Residents now have more methods of payment besides cash, debit and credit cards,” he said.

He added that the cashless payment initiative not only was as a way to curb the spread of Covid-19, but also gave the public the chance to spend without bringing along cash, thereby reducing the incidents of theft. -Bernama