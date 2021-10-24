MCDF mulls proposal to set up Council of Honorary and Associate Officers

MELAKA: The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) will consider the proposal to set up a Council of Honorary and Associate Officers, says APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab.

He said the council would be the best platform to gather ideas, experience, expertise and knowledge from professionals to strengthen the agency’s role in helping the community during disasters.

‘’We look at the proposal by Datuk Mastura (Mohd Yazid) (Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Duties) in her speech earlier, as something good (for MCDF).

“We can channel any views to this council and bring them to the management and subsequently highlight them to the minister. Everything will be more systematic and well managed,‘’ he said when met by reporters at the closing ceremony of the MCDF Honorary and Associate Officers’ Seminar here today.

Mastura attended the event representing Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Duties) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

Asked about the applications received to become Honorary and Associate Officers, Roslan said the MCDF had received many from those interested in providing contributions and service to the community, especially during disasters.

“However, we also have to filter (the applications) and choose those who can really get involved and contribute.

“So far, we have four categories of Associate appointments, namely corporate, academic, government and political officers, while ministers, chief ministers or chief executive officers would be under Honorary appointments,“ he said. — Bernama