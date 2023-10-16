McDonald’s Malaysia remains committed to contributing to society, pays zakat

KUALA LUMPUR: McDonald’s Malaysia is determined to remain a company that always strives to contribute to the community by expanding its community programmes every year.

In a statement today, McDonald’s Malaysia said one of the company’s efforts to share its profit was by paying zakat (tithe) every year.

Since its take-over by a Muslim entity in 2017, the company has paid zakat amounting to RM12 million to bodies recognised by the Islamic Religious Council in the respective state, it said, adding that for this year alone, McDonald’s Malaysia had paid tithe of RM2 million.

“This year’s zakat payment will have an impact on the asnaf (tithe recipients) at the tithe distribution centres in 14 states that receive zakat from McDonald’s Malaysia.

“This is done not only in fulfilling the obligation as a business that is run by a Muslim, but is also in line with the company’s thrust which prioritises the welfare and wellbeing of the community,“ the statement said.

As a company that now operates more than 350 restaurants nationwide, McDonald’s Malaysia is proving that its business development is not only about profit, but also about the community and the people in the locations where its restaurants operate.

McDonald’s Malaysia managing director and local operating partner Datuk Azmir Jaafar said that as a Muslim-owned company, McDonald’s Malaysia recognised the importance of fulfilling its zakat commitment to support the needy community.

“It is not only because of the religious requirements but to share our profit to help ease the burden of the needy. This is the most important value of McDonald’s Malaysia,“ he said in the statement.

McDonald’s Malaysia, which was acquired by Lionhorn Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Reza Group, which operates in Saudi Arabia, has been paying zakat annually to a recognised zakat administration body in the country since 2017.

In 2019, McDonald’s Malaysia became the first company to be recognised as a zakat-paying company by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP)

In 2020, the company also received a similar recognition from the Selangor Zakat Board.

According to the statement, the recognition also reflects McDonald’s Malaysia’s contribution to the community and fulfils the halal certification issued to the company.-Bernama