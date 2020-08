KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has successfully addressed 11,216 complaints or 99.83% from the total complaints it received within the first six months of this year.

In a statement today, it said the total number of complaints received was 11,235, mostly regarding issues with the new media such as hacking, online gambling, promotions for prostitution, copyright breach, forgery, pornography and sedition.

Going into details on how it dealt with the complaints, MCMC said 80.65% of the complaints were given advice, 18% were referred to social media platform providers for further actions, while 1.27% of the complaints were found to have violated the provisions under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

“After thorough investigations, seven cases had been charged in court, while the remaining cases are still in various stages of investigation or awaiting further advice and instruction from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Complaints which are beyond the MCMC’s jurisdiction count for 0.17% and they have been referred to related agencies for further actions, it said.

MCMC reiterated that it is committed to addressing issues concerning the misuse of social media by conducting on-going enforcement to preserve public order.

Hence, public with information on social media or Internet abuse are advised to lodge a report on its portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/ or via email at aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my. — Bernama