CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) together with the police recently carried out simultaneous raids in Butterworth and Ampang to curb the usage of non-certified communications equipment.

MCMC’s Head of Enforcement Division, Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun said the raids were carried out after MCMC received complaints and information from members of the public about individuals who were using such equipment.

The usage of non-certified communications equipment by the suspects have caused frequency disruption and affected the communications service quality in both locations.

“During the raids, communications equipment such as a cordless phone bought on an online platform and UHF television antenna were seized to assist in investigation. The identities of the suspects have also been identified and their statements have been recorded,” he said.

Both cases are currently investigated under Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, which carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both, if found guilty.

Between 2018 and April 2019, 23 charges were filed under the same provision involving offences for using non-certified communications equipment, with total fines amounting to RM165,000.

Shafie advised the public to only buy and use communications equipment that carries the MCMC certification.

Apart from cordless phones and UHF television antennas, the public is also urged to be vigilant when buying other communications equipment such as myFreeview Digital TV decoders and Android TV box, as such equipment that are not certified are sold online and in retail outlets.

He added that the reminders are to protect the safety of consumers and to avoid interference to communications services.

To ensure that the communications equipment used are legal and certified, users can check its status using the Check Your Label mobile app or via online at https://ecomm.sirim.my.