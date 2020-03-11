MCMC confirms employee tested positive for Covid-19

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has confirmed that one of its employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the commission said the employee is receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital and is in stable condition.

“Earlier on March 4, the MCMC had taken precautionary steps by putting her under a 14-day home quarantine after finding her husband had come into contact with a Covid-19 patient,” the statement said.

MCMC said a detailed contact tracing exercise to identify those who had direct contact with her has been carried out.

Those identified have been put on home quarantine and will be undergoing medical screening today.

“Sanitation and cleaning work were done at the MCMC headquarters and the old building on March 5 and 6, and similar works have been carried out at all MCMC state offices since March 9,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the commission introduced a compensation scheme to encourage its employees to cancel their overseas trips.

Also, all operations at the headquarters and old building in Cyberjaya and state offices nationwide will continue as usual.

However, the consumer complaints counter will be temporarily closed to avoid the risk of infection via direct contact.

Complaints can still be submitted online at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my or via email aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my. — Bernama