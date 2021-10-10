MCMC implements various initiatives to address poor internet access in Kapit, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has implemented various initiatives to address the problem of poor internet access in Kapit, Sarawak

MCMC, in a statement today said 19 communication towers which have been built in Kapit and Song districts under its Universal Service Provision funds are now fully operational.

In addition to the existing communication towers, MCMC has also allocated funds to build 44 new communication towers that will provide 4G coverage under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

“Of the total, construction works of two new towers at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kapit and Kampung Balan are underway and are expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2022,” read the statement.

MCMC informed that the construction of 42 new communication towers in the rural areas such as Nanga Nyimoh, Nanga Bangkit, Nanga Sembawang, Ulu Menuan, Nanga Makut, Nanga Bena, Nanga Dalai, Nanga Janan, Nanga Chupin, Nanga Engsilai as well as in other selected areas scheduled to begin in November are expected to be operational in stages until end December 2022.

Apart from that, MCMC said works to upgrade 17 transmitter stations to 4G network under the Jendela initiative have completed, while the upgrade of another 38 stations were expected to complete in stages from November this year to March 2022.

Fiber optic network connection works along the new road from Kanowit town to Song and Kapit are also underway.

“It is estimated that 707 premises around Kapit and Song will enjoy better high-speed fixed line broadband service. The fiber optic network connection works are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2022 and it is also one of Jendela’s initiatives to provide high-speed broadband access to the people in rural areas,” MCMC said.

To overcome the problem of broadband access in the hilly remote areas of Song and Kapit districts, 84 locations had been identified for the installation of broadband access service via satellite (Wifi VSAT) and this had been implemented since last September and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.

“The facility will operate for two years and locals in each location will enjoy access to broadband services for free. With the implementation of various initiatives by MCMC, it is hoped that residents in Song and Kapit will be able to carry out their daily activities smoothly as well as improve their living standards in the digital age,“ the statement read.

Following the problem of poor internet access in Kapit town as reported by a local media agency recently, MCMC will together with the service providers visit the location tomorrow to get the real picture as well as find a solution to the issue faced by the residents there.

MCMC at the same time held an engagement session with Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister who is also Kapit Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, to inform the measures to be taken to improve the communication network in the area.

“Residents in Song, Kapit and the surrounding areas who are interested to know on the status of the network coverage in their areas or wish to make a complaint to the service provider can do so by visiting Jendela Map via the link https://jendela.my,“ it added.

-Bernama