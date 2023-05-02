MCMC, PDRM told to probe FB user for defaming Prime Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have been asked to investigate a Facebook user over a post said to have defamed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said the owner of the ‘Sam My’ Facebook account was found to have malicious intent and deliberately created a negative perception against the Prime Minister by sharing an old photo.

“This Facebook owner has used an old photo (which also features my friend Abd Rahman Yusof, who died on June 8, 2021). I have requested MCMC and PDRM to immediately investigate the matter,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Seen in the photo which was uploaded yesterday are Anwar and several other individuals who are being served two large trays of food with the caption “Salam. While the people are to be content with the Menu Rahmah and told to be thrifty and practise prudent spending, ministers in the “mcdani alagapas Abang Non” government are enjoying camel meat in neverland.” - Bernama