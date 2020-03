SIBU: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has postponed the distribution of the myFreeview digital TV decoders initially scheduled to be held at SMK Methodist in Sibu this weekend.

MCMC in a statement here today said the postponement was decided as part of the precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

“A new date for the distribution will be announced later,” the statement said. - Bernama