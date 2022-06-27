MCMC records statement from former senator over video on subsidies

IPOH: A former Senator had a statement taken from her at the Sungai Senam police station, here, over a viralled video on TikTok recently on alleged removal of subsidies by the government.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted, said the woman, Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail, 39, had a statement recorded from her by an officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) about 1.45 pm today for the purpose of investigation.

It is understood that the investigation on Siti Aishah, who was appointed as senator on June 22, 2015, was made under the MCMC Act 1998.

She had uploaded a video recording on TikTok over the subsidy issue, claiming that various subsidies would be abolished from July 1, which could result in public anger against the government. — Bernama