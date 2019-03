KUALA LUMPUR: National security remains the most important consideration in any decision the government makes to adopt new technology.

Similarly, the same concern applies to the 5G technology by Huawei Technologies, a multinational telecommunications equipment and consumer electronics maker based in China.

Given such priorities, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission should be given the space to conduct their study on Huawei’s technology, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“An announcement will be made once the study is done,” he told a press conference after launching the Digital Native Agenda 23 at Astro studios.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said any decision to roll out the 5G technology would be based on the interests of Malaysians.

“We must not be influenced by the rest of the world, whether it is the US or others,” he added.

Huawei was recently caught in the middle of a tech war between the United States and China. Many countries in the West have follow the US lead by restricting the rollout of 5G, citing allegations that the company stole US technological trade secrets and conducted businesses that violated US sanctions against Iran.

In the most recent development, Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was reportedly suing Canadian authorities over her arrest on a US request on suspicion of fraud and breaching its sanctions on Iran.