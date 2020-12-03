MCMC: students should use PIK nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Students who are facing difficulty getting good internet coverage for online learning are encouraged to take advantage of the facilities available at 873 Community Internet Centres (PIK) nationwide.

According to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), each PIK had information and communication technology (ICT) equipment, high-speed Internet access and full-time staff to help visitors use the services available.

“Each PIK is equipped with 20 computer units, WiFi coverage and comfortable air-conditioned area.

‘’PIK managers can also specifically provide comfortable and conducive training rooms for the use of students who need to take examinations online,“ according to a MCMC statement today.

MCMC made the call following reports from several news portals about the problem of poor coverage experienced by a university student in Kampung Bukit Petai 7, Tanah Merah, Kelantan, forcing her to study in a tent on a hill behind her house.

Referring to the matter, MCMC officers had met with the student’s family and conducted monitorings at the student’s house recently.

They confirmed that the mobile broadband coverage was weak as the village is located quite far from the existing transmitter station, apart from being secluded due to terrain hilly.

“Several temporary measures including setting up a mini-transmitting tower and improving the nearby transmitter located 2.5 km from the village are being planned for the approval of the authorities,“ according to the statement.

The quality of coverage was expected to improve by January 2021.

While waiting for the upgrading to be completed, MCMC urged students in the area to take advantage of the nearest PIK facility at PIK Kusial Bharu and avoid exposing themselves to any risk of mishaps.

The public can check the location of 873 PIK through the password registration on the website https://mycomms.skmm.gov.my. — Bernama