MCMC urges CFM to increase collaboration with varsities

CYBERJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) has been urged to increase collaboration with higher learning institutions to organise awareness programmes on issues related to communication and multimedia services.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chief corporate officer Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah Mohd Yunus said the universities, especially those that offer courses and programmes in technology and multimedia, should serve as a platform for such collaboration as the issues are related to what the institutions have to offer.

He said CFM needed a different approach to raise awareness level on consumer rights and issues related to telecommunications and multimedia services instead of focusing solely on organising talks and forums.

“I hope more programmes similar to Triple M Explorace will be organised in the future as it uses a different approach to disseminate information about the industry to users.

“I would also like to see more universities to support such initiatives to keep consumers informed of current technology and their rights in the telecommunications and multimedia industry,” he told reporters after closing the Triple M Explorace event at the Malaysian Multimedia University (MMU) yesterday.

Also present was CFM chairman Mohana Mohariff.

The Triple M Explorace, organised by CFM for the first time, in collaboration with Malaysian Technical Standards Forum Bhd (MTSFB) and MMU, among others, aimed at connecting the forum with the public and industry players in efforts to promote the role of CFM and MTSFB through leisure and yet challenging physical activities.

He said the public’s awareness level of consumer rights was improving based on the increasing number of complaints received by the MCMC and CFM.

Meanwhile, Mohana said programme such as Triple M Explorace, aimed at educating consumers about their rights in the telecommunications and multimedia industry, would be CFM’s future endeavours.

The programme which involved industry players, the public and institutions of higher learning was also seen as more effective in sharing information related to the rights of consumers which would serve as catalyst for the development of telecommunications technology in the country, she said.

CFM is one of four forums under the MCMC which aims at, among others, promoting the development of the communications and multimedia industry, to protect the interests of consumers and to provide a channel for users to lodge complaints pertaining to communications and multimedia services. — Bernama