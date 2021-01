PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,200 Road Transport Department (RTD) personnel nationwide will be mobilised from today until January 26 to assist the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), Conditional MCO and Recovery MCO in the affected states.

In a statement issued today, RTD said the collaboration between the department and PDRM would give priority to certain areas and localities across the country that are the main focus of road users.

“It will be implemented through three key strategies, namely patrols on main state roads and expressways, roadblocks that focus on public vehicles; and inspection and monitoring at major bus terminals,” it said.

It said this integrated measure was apt to curb the spread of Covid-19 which is on the rise due to non-compliance with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) by the public.

It called for cooperation from all Malaysians to comply with the SOP to effectively curb the spread of Covid-19. -Bernama