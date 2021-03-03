MCO: 305 held for breaching SOP — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 305 individuals were detained yesterday for breaching the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Of the total, 296 were compounded, eight remanded and one released on bail.

“Failure to provide proper equipment or entry log at business premises recorded 100 cases, not wearing face masks (80 cases), crossing districts or states without permission (48), not observing physical distancing (40), entertainment outlet activities (17), premises operating beyond the permitted time or without permission (five), leaving home without valid reason (three) and others (12),”he said in a statement today.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 12 illegal immigrants were detained while 14 others were turned away.

“The authorities also detected 129 boats or ships in the country’s waters through five observation operations,” he said, adding that a total of 446 Op Benteng roadblocks were implemented yesterday, involving the police, Malaysian Border Security Agency (Aksem) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

Meanwhile, he said that 816 individuals arrived at all the international entry points, adding that they have all been placed at various quarantine centres nationwide.

He said that from July 24 last year until yesterday, a total of 135,018 individuals had returned and all of them had been placed in quarantine centres nationwide.

“Of the total, 7,549 are in quarantine, 126,619 allowed to return home and 850 others taken to hospitals,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said that yesterday the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) carried out 1,199 special inspections on SOP compliance and, of the total, six premises were given advice.

He also said that a total of 8,824 foreigners had undergone Covid-19 screening, with 36 of them testing positive.

“Cumulatively, a total of 559,619 foreign workers have undergone Covid-19 screening, involving 29,262 employers. Of the total, 8,842 foreign workers tested positive,” he said. — Bernama